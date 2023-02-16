NEWS

Peter Obi Shares Photos Of Himself From His Visit To The Obi Of Otolo And “Igwe” Of Nnewi Kingdom.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is already known for traveling around the world, and yesterday he took to his Facebook page to share a photo of himself from Nnewi Kingdom.

The photos were shared by Mr. Peter Obi on his verified Facebook page, and he captioned it by letting his viewers know that it was from his visit to the Obi of Otolo and the Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom. See the photos below.

In the photos shared by Mr. Peter Obi on Facebook as seen above, the Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom, Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III was seen placing his hand on the head of the Labour Party president elect.

The 2023 general election is in a few days time, and many people already have the candidate of their choice in mind.

What do you have to say about Mr. Peter Obi’s photo above? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

EliGist04 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Naira Redesign: FG Officials Seeking Out-Of-Court Settlement, El-Rufai Alleges

19 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes-CBN, Nigerians Ready To Elect PDP- Atiku

23 mins ago

Reactions As Tinubu Was Seen Raising His Staff During The National Anthem At The APC Rally In Rivers

26 mins ago

Video: The People In APC Are The Ones Throwing Stones At Their President – Kola Ologbondiyan

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button