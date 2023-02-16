Peter Obi Shares Photos Of Himself From His Visit To The Obi Of Otolo And “Igwe” Of Nnewi Kingdom.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is already known for traveling around the world, and yesterday he took to his Facebook page to share a photo of himself from Nnewi Kingdom.

The photos were shared by Mr. Peter Obi on his verified Facebook page, and he captioned it by letting his viewers know that it was from his visit to the Obi of Otolo and the Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom. See the photos below.

In the photos shared by Mr. Peter Obi on Facebook as seen above, the Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom, Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III was seen placing his hand on the head of the Labour Party president elect.

The 2023 general election is in a few days time, and many people already have the candidate of their choice in mind.

