Peter Obi Shares Photos Of Crowd That Welcomed Him In Lagos.

Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has taken to his official Facebook platform to share photos of the massive crowd that welcomed him in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

In his post, Mr Peter Obi wrote that he and his team had arrived at the Ojo area of Lagos on a market storm ahead of the Lagos rally.

Mr Peter Obi remains the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and he is expected to contest the presidential position against other Nigerian top politicians such as Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed a Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor and the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Parry (NNPP), as well as other top politicians.

