Peter Obi Shares New Pictures As He Meets The Plateau State Youth In An Organized Town Hall Meeting

Peter Obi has been really busy lately because he began the week by visiting Chatham House on Monday and has since been campaigning in various locations. The same idea holds true as he travels to Plateau State for another round of campaigns; this is an excellent chance for him to interact with the state’s young.

He posted new photos of himself and his running companion, Dr. Datti-Baba Ahmed, mingling with the youngsters of Plateau State in a town hall meeting on his social media page on Twitter.

He claims to have just arrived at the event, but they have been waiting for him. This event has been planned so that the young people will learn more about Peter Obi.

