NEWS

Peter Obi Shares New Pictures As He Meets The Plateau State Youth In An Organized Town Hall Meeting

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Shares New Pictures As He Meets The Plateau State Youth In An Organized Town Hall Meeting

Peter Obi has been really busy lately because he began the week by visiting Chatham House on Monday and has since been campaigning in various locations. The same idea holds true as he travels to Plateau State for another round of campaigns; this is an excellent chance for him to interact with the state’s young.

He posted new photos of himself and his running companion, Dr. Datti-Baba Ahmed, mingling with the youngsters of Plateau State in a town hall meeting on his social media page on Twitter.

He claims to have just arrived at the event, but they have been waiting for him. This event has been planned so that the young people will learn more about Peter Obi.

What do you think about this, and do you agree that one of the factors to be taken into account when determining if Peter Obi has a chance to win the presidential election is his participation in campaign rallies and town hall meetings?

Content created and supplied by: Daveadex (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #Shares #Pictures #Meets #Plateau #State #Youth #Organized #Town #Hall #MeetingPeter Obi Shares New Pictures As He Meets The Plateau State Youth In An Organized Town Hall Meeting Publish on 2023-01-20 17:51:03



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

4 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

12 mins ago

Photos and Videos as Supporters Flood Kafancha, Kaduna State, to rally for Obi/Datti in style

20 mins ago

PDP Reacts To Alleged Endorsement Of APC Guber Candidate By Katsina Emir

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button