Peter Obi Shares Lovely Photos Of His Wife & Datti Baba’s Wife As They Arrived In Port Harcourt.

The presidential candidate under the platform of Labour Party as well as the former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, took to his verified Twitter handle some hours ago, to share some adorable photos of his wife, Mrs. Margaret Obi and the wife of his running mate, Aisha Baba Ahmed as they arrived in Garden City, Port Harcourt.

According to Peter Obi via the uploaded pictures, he made it known that their spouses were at the location to engage their fellow women in order to drive the message of inclusivity which will be pivotal in the rebirth of the nation. Below are the pictures uploaded by Peter Obi.

As expected, after Peter Obi uploaded these photos on social media, different reactions trooped in from many netizens as they took to his comment section to drop their opinions. Below are screenshots of some reactions.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that each and every political party has been campaigning to Nigerians to support them in the forthcoming presidential election which would be coming up in some weeks time.

