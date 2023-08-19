NEWS

Peter Obi sends condolence message to Wizkid

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Peter Obi, the leader of the OBIdient movement in Nigeria, has sent a condolence message to Wizkid over the death of his mom.

P. M. reported that, Obi prayed to God to grant Wizkid and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr. Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother,” reads the message from the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate. It is quite hard to lose a loved one, especially a mother who was cherished.

“Dear Wizkid, may the All-Powerful God who called her home bring her eternal peace in His kingdom and give you and your family the strength to bear her irreplaceable loss.

“God always bless you. – PO.”

Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, Wizkid’s mother, passed away on Friday.

Although his manager Sunday Aare confirmed the information, the Afrobeat Star has not yet commented on the event.

Yes, she passed away on Friday morning about 1.30 am, according to Aare.

Ɗantalle0102 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Lifespan Of People In The Niger Delta Region Have Been Shortened Below 48yrs On Average–Senator Emmanuel Essien

48 seconds ago

‘Many Of The Guys From The South Coast Are Technocrats With A Lot Of Competence’ – Dr Sam Amadi

12 mins ago

First Aid Treatments That Should Be Carried Out Immediately After Snake Bite

26 mins ago

Kenneth Okonkwo Expresses Concern As Tinubu Delays Ministerial Swearing-In Despite Portfolio

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button