Peter Obi sends condolence message to Wizkid

Peter Obi, the leader of the OBIdient movement in Nigeria, has sent a condolence message to Wizkid over the death of his mom.

P. M. reported that, Obi prayed to God to grant Wizkid and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr. Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother,” reads the message from the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate. It is quite hard to lose a loved one, especially a mother who was cherished.

“Dear Wizkid, may the All-Powerful God who called her home bring her eternal peace in His kingdom and give you and your family the strength to bear her irreplaceable loss.

“God always bless you. – PO.”

Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, Wizkid’s mother, passed away on Friday.

Although his manager Sunday Aare confirmed the information, the Afrobeat Star has not yet commented on the event.

Yes, she passed away on Friday morning about 1.30 am, according to Aare.

