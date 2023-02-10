Peter Obi Says: A New Nigeria Is Possible If You Vote For Me.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Says: A New Nigeria Is Possible If You Vote For Me. Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has told Nigerians to hold them responsible for a Nigeria …

The post Peter Obi Says: A New Nigeria Is Possible If You Vote For Me. appeared first on 50MINDS.COM.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip