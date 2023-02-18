NEWS

Peter Obi: Samuel Ortom Still A Member Of G5 Governors – Aide Confirms

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has dispelled rumors that he no longer belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party’s G5 governors group.

The chief press secretary for the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, told reporters that despite the governor’s open support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, he has not left the G5 group. According to Ikyur, Ortom’s decision to support Obi did not indicate a break with the G5 or its leader, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

The governor’s aide confirmed Ortom’s support for Obi/Datti and urged his supporters to vote for him in Makurdi, the capital of Benue. Ikyur stated that the viral video accurately depicted what transpired with Ortom’s endorsement of Obi.

He also disclosed that Obi was scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with PDP representatives from the 23 local government areas of Benue State and pay a courtesy call on the governor. The governor’s aide noted that he was unable to attend the meeting due to inclement weather, but he did not disclose whether a later meeting has been scheduled.

Ortom is one of the five disgruntled PDP governors, also known as the G5 governors or Integrity group, who have refused to work for their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The group led by Wike has demanded that the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, resign in favor of a candidate from the south.

