This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Said That California Gov, Gavin Newsom Is 85yrs, We Fact Checked, Newsom Is 55- Onanuga

The Director Media, APC presidential campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has once again dragged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, claiming that he face a wrong information by saying that the Governor of California is 85 years of age.

While speaking, Mr Onanuga countered Peter Obi’s claim, making it known that they fact-checked him and found out that the governor of California, Gavin Newsom is 55 years of age, not 85 years, as Peter Obi had claimed.

In addition, he noted that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate made a valid point, by saying that age is not a major issue in governance.

Mr Bayo Onanuga made this disclosure on his twitter handle, while reacting to a certain video where Peter Obi was granting an interview and during the interview, he claimed that age is not a major issue when it comes to governance, using the Governor of California as an example.

On numerous occasions, several Nigerians have maintained that they need a young and vibrant man as president, while others have maintained that they need a good president, irrespective of his age. But be it as it may, we all are entitled to our own opinions.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #California #Gov #Gavin #Newsom #85yrs #Fact #Checked #Newsom #OnanugaPeter Obi Said That California Gov, Gavin Newsom Is 85yrs, We Fact Checked, Newsom Is 55- Onanuga Publish on 2023-02-01 11:55:17