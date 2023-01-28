“Peter Obi Said Nigeria is Not A Producing Nation But Keeps Importing & Renders Us Jobless” – Adams Oshiomole

The former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, was in an axis of his state to speak about the frontrunners in the fast approaching presidential election.

Speaking about the labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “Peter Obi said Nigeria is not a producing nation but keeps importing and renders Nigerians (us) jobless. He is destroying jobs in Nigeria.” Adams Oshiomole made some allegations saying, “Peter Obi imports red wine from south Africa, he imports low quality goods from china and low-quality fabric from Bangladesh but he keeps saying Nigeria is not producing. How will Nigerians produce when he keeps importing?”

Again, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “I want you all to know that Peter Obi is not someone who is capable. Try to visit Onitsha today, you will realize that it is like what Oshodi used to be in the past. If you want to confirm this, listen to what Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo said about how erosion has dealt with the state.”

Lastly, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “Peter Obi is someone who makes money from importation but today he said he wants to start producing.”

