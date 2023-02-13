Peter Obi Reveals The People That Are His Biggest Structure.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has revealed the people that are his biggest structure.

He said this Monday on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict programme.

Asked about his thought on opponents who mock him for not having a structure to win the election.

According to Peter Gregory Obi, he said that when he started, they said it was just about four people tweeting in a room and that he doesn’t have the structure nor the number. He posited that his biggest structure is God and that is followed by the good people of Nigeria while also pleading for their votes.

“When I started, they said it is just four people tweeting in a room, now they are saying I don’t have the structure, I don’t have the number, the number will be determined by the voters. My biggest structure, I said, is the Almighty God followed by the people of Nigeria whom I am pleading with to build a new Nigeria, a new Nigeria is possible,” Obi said.

Speaking further, Peter Obi posited that in the past, new governments have failed to take the stock of how things were and how they are going when they assume office.

“In 2012 our unemployment was between 10 and 12%, today it’s 33 to 35, our monetary poverty was 55 million, 33per cent, today it is about forty-something percent and 95 million. Of course, our multidimensional poverty has now increased to 133 million.

“So these are things you need to say if in 2023 a new government comes in, we need to draw a line, this is where we stand and start implementing that things you think that can start reversing the situation and reducing things like poverty, unemployment, inflation in an organised measurable way,” he said.

SOURCE: CHANNELS TELEVISION.

DrPlatosocrates (

)