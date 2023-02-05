Peter Obi Reveals That The Presence Of Pa Adebanjo At The Ogun State Rally Is A Game Changer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, the labour party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has revealed that the Ogun state rally was an awesome one that was further buoyed by the presence of PA Adebanjo.

Mr. Peter Obi, who took to his social media account, Twitter, to share photos from the rally, accompanied it with a tweet to appreciate the presence of PA Adebanjo, as it was a game changer for him at the campaign ground. See pictures below.

He tweeted, “The Ogun State Rally was simply awesome; it was further buoyed by the presence of PA Adebanjo. We are eternally grateful. -PO”

