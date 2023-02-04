Peter Obi Reveals That The Only Way To Pull Nigerians Out Of Poverty Is To Leave Consumption

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few weeks until the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the labour party, Mr. Peter Obi has revealed that the only way to pull Nigerians out of poverty is to move Nigeria from consumption to production.

Mr. Peter Obi, who took to his social media account, Twitter, to reveal key points from his speech at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja during the Nigeria National Council (NNC) Meeting revealed that it’s most regrettable that many Nigerians are living under multidimensional poverty.

He stated that for the past years, all the nation has produced is misery and, which is the cumulative effect of bad leadership.

He tweeted, “Sir Tafawa Balewa borrowed $82m to build Kainji dam; 62 years later we still benefit from Kainji dam. Today, we owe a debt that could build 160 Kainji dams. But where are the dams? We have not invested in regenerative projects. -PO”

