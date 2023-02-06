Peter Obi Reveals Seven(7) Key Areas To Prioritize On If Elected As President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, the flagbearer of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has revealed seven(7) key areas to prioritize if elected as the President of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Mr. Peter Obi, who took to his social media account, Twitter, to reveal the seven(7) key areas to focus on if elected as the President, stated that those key areas are highly interlinked, and his plan is to create what can be described as an Associational Nigerian Economy.

Below are the seven(7) key areas as tweeted by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi;

i. To secure Nigeria, end banditry and insurgency; and unite our dear nation, to manage our diversity such that no one is left behind.

ii. Shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centered economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization.

iii Restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to entrench the rule of law, aggressively fight corruption, reduce the cost of governance, and establish an honest and efficient civil service.

iv. Leapfrog Nigeria into the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), through the application of scientific and technological innovations to create a digital economy.

v. Build expansive and world-class infrastructure for efficient power supply, rail, road and air transportation, and pipeline networks, through integrated public-private partnerships and entrepreneurial public sector governance.

vi. Enhance the human capital of Nigerian youths for productivity and global competitiveness through investment in world-class scholarships and research, quality healthcare, and entrepreneurship education.

vii. Conduct afro-centric diplomacy that protects the rights of Nigerian citizens abroad and advances the economic interests of Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in a changing world.

Peter Obi, who revealed the seven(7) key areas during the Nigerian Economic Summit Group dialogue with Presidential Candidates on the Nigerian Economy in Lagos, stated that through the summarized areas, a Nigeria of shared and inclusive prosperity will be achieved and sustained.

Dear esteemed readers, kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comments box below as regards the seven key areas highlighted by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

Masterupondpen (

)