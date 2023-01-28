Peter Obi Reveals His First Priority When Voted Into Power

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has come out to reveal his first priority when voted Into Power.

Releasing a statement via his official Twitter handle, Peter Obi also stated that In moving our nation from consumption to production, we must convert the vast lands in Borno, and the entire North into productive agricultural uses.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Peter Obi, he said; “My visit to Borno today has renewed my commitment to tackle insecurity in the nation as my first priority, when voted into power. In moving our nation from consumption to production, we must convert the vast lands in Borno, and the entire North into productive agricultural uses”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Peter Obi via his twitter handle;

