Peter Obi revealed the reason behind the invitation by the EFCC.

It was recently revealed by former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, why he was summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to Peter Obi, the EFCC invited him because his name was mentioned in the Pandora paper.

The former governor stated that when he became the governor of Anambra State in 2006, he had a successful business in the UK and had put his funds in a trust. He claims that if there is one Naira in the trust from the time he was in office until today, it should be taken, otherwise, the EFCC should leave him alone.

The Pandora paper is a publication that lists the names of top officials and public servants who have conducted fraudulent activities. It is believed that Peter Obi’s name was mentioned in the paper due to alleged corruption, which he has denied.

The EFCC had reportedly requested to see the documents relating to his trust, to determine whether his funds were used for fraudulent activities or not. This request was later declined by Obi, who cited the sensitive nature of the documents.

Obi has also urged the EFCC to be transparent and fair in its investigations and to focus on those who are actually involved in corrupt practices.

This latest development has put the spotlight on the EFCC and its activities. It remains to be seen what action the commission will take against those implicated in the Pandora paper, and whether Peter Obi’s defense of himself was valid.

