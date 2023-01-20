NEWS

Peter Obi Responds To The Issue Of Compensating The Families Of People Who Died During Biafra War

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been questioned quite a number of times about how he will address the insecurity in the South-East which remote cause is as result of the agitations. Obi had retorted that he will be diplomatic in speaking with aggrieved people in every part of the Nation. 

Peter Obi speaking in an AY Show has been asked on how he intends to compensate the families of the people who died during the Biafra war. Obi in response to this identified that compensation might not necessarily be the solution here. He explained that the government might have to tender apologies to the family of people and to other regions who has been affected over the years by the government policies. 

He said, “As for the issue of compensating those who died during the Biafra war and everything. If you look at my broadcast on the 15th of January, I said Biafra War has ended 50 years ago abs it should remain ended. People should not try to reenact it. And the only way to make sure that it’s ended is that we now have to build a country called Nigeria. 

And that is why I have always said to people. I’m not contesting election because it is the turn of the South East. I’m a proud Igbo man, I’m a Proud South Easterner and I’m even a more proud Nigerian. So in compensating these people, there is so many things to look at. Maybe we won’t compensate them but to just apologize. For example, the Niger Delta where their land is devastated after taking their oil. They can’t go fishing or do farming. So there might be places where we can go and say we are sorry. But however, let the past be past so we can move forward.


Oxygen (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

4 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

12 mins ago

Photos and Videos as Supporters Flood Kafancha, Kaduna State, to rally for Obi/Datti in style

20 mins ago

PDP Reacts To Alleged Endorsement Of APC Guber Candidate By Katsina Emir

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button