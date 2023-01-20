Peter Obi Responds To The Issue Of Compensating The Families Of People Who Died During Biafra War

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been questioned quite a number of times about how he will address the insecurity in the South-East which remote cause is as result of the agitations. Obi had retorted that he will be diplomatic in speaking with aggrieved people in every part of the Nation.

Peter Obi speaking in an AY Show has been asked on how he intends to compensate the families of the people who died during the Biafra war. Obi in response to this identified that compensation might not necessarily be the solution here. He explained that the government might have to tender apologies to the family of people and to other regions who has been affected over the years by the government policies.

He said, “As for the issue of compensating those who died during the Biafra war and everything. If you look at my broadcast on the 15th of January, I said Biafra War has ended 50 years ago abs it should remain ended. People should not try to reenact it. And the only way to make sure that it’s ended is that we now have to build a country called Nigeria.

And that is why I have always said to people. I’m not contesting election because it is the turn of the South East. I’m a proud Igbo man, I’m a Proud South Easterner and I’m even a more proud Nigerian. So in compensating these people, there is so many things to look at. Maybe we won’t compensate them but to just apologize. For example, the Niger Delta where their land is devastated after taking their oil. They can’t go fishing or do farming. So there might be places where we can go and say we are sorry. But however, let the past be past so we can move forward.”



Oxygen (

)