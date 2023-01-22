Peter Obi responds to Bukola Saraki’s claims that it would be dangerous if he becomes President.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has finally responded to Bukola Saraki’s remarks about his plans for the presidency. If you recall, Saraki said in an interview with Arise TV that if Peter Obi becomes president, it will be dangerous. Saraki explained that, based on previous experience, a President cannot bring about change without the support of the House of Representatives.

In response, Peter Obi clarified that despite being a former governor of Anambra state, he never received support from the state House of Assembly. He explained that although he did not have a representative in the house, they still ensure that the people are at the center of governance. He claims that, in this instance, politicians who engage in transactional politics encounter difficulties when dealing with the House of Assembly.

“I have been in that position as governor of Anambra state and I did not have one member of my party in the house,” he stated. From the other two parties, there are 30 against 30. I lacked a chairman of the local government. I served the state and had no members in the National Assembly. This only concerns you when you engage in transactional politics.

The members of the House of Representatives as well as the Senate President are currently in danger in his village. The only thing people want is to know who will act ethically, and the public must be involved in governance. We don’t need to have members of the House because the Nigerian people will decide who is right or wrong. Everything needs to be clear to the people.

