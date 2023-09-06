Peter Obi reportedly absent at the presidential tribunal hearing in Abuja.

In a recent development during the tribunal session held in Abuja, Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the recent presidential election, was conspicuously absent, as reported by THE PUNCH paper this morning.

Instead of Peter Obi, Julius Abure, the embattled chairman of the LP, represented him during the proceedings. The tribunal session commenced at 9:34 am, with Justice Haruna Tsammani, the Chairman of the Tribunal, requesting introductions from petitioners and responders. Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, introduced themselves as the first responders.

The impending judgment scheduled for Wednesday will be delivered by Chairman Justice Haruna Tsammani, alongside other panel members, including Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.

The petitions under scrutiny, marked as CA/PEPC/03/2023, CA/PEPC/05/2023, and CA/PEPC/04/2023, were filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) respectively.

In the initial election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1, President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner with 8,794,726 votes. He secured victory over major contenders, Alhaji Atiku of the PDP, who obtained 6,984,520 votes, and Mr. Peter Obi of the LP, who garnered 6,101,533 votes. Dissatisfied with the election outcome, both Atiku and Obi have taken their cases to court, seeking the invalidation of the election results.

