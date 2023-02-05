NEWS

Peter Obi Replies After El-Rufai Called Him Nollywood Actor, and Couldn’t Win Presidential Election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Replies After El-Rufai Called Him Nollywood Actor, and Couldn’t Win Presidential Election

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the statement by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that he (Obi) was acting Nollywood and could not win the presidential election.

Replying, the former Anambra State Governor said he would rather work hard to improve the entertainment industry.

Obi gave the reply on Sunday when he appeared on Arise Television’s ‘Sunday Show’ programme.

The same way you develop it when you are Anambra Governor abeg shift.

Thank you so much sir for this statesman reply to the unwarranted attack. Obidatti presidency all the way!

Thank you for replying El Rufai with superior wisdom devoid of any anger or bitterness. That is one of the reasons millions of Nigerians are solidly behind you.

I’m loving the way you’re turning the lemons thrown at you to lemonade. Very sensible of you Sir. We the action youths of this great country are solidly behind you.What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #Replies #ElRufai #Called #Nollywood #Actor #Couldnt #Win #Presidential #ElectionPeter Obi Replies After El-Rufai Called Him Nollywood Actor, and Couldn’t Win Presidential Election Publish on 2023-02-05 23:19:18



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

2023: Can Anyone Of You Stand Up And Pray That My Children Should Be Like Tinubu?—Atiku

8 mins ago

I Pulled People Out Of Poverty, I Never Owe Salary & I Saved N75b Before Leaving Office – Peter Obi.

16 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:7 Days Too Long To Make Pronouncement On Cash Crunch, Buhari Mourns 41 Vigilantes

22 mins ago

‘Tinubu’s Saboteurs In The APC Planned To Impose Sen. Ahmed Lawan As APC Candidate’ – Jaafar

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button