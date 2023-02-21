Peter Obi Reminds Me Of President Obama When He Came Out To Run For Office In 2006/2007 — Pere Egbi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian political climate is heating up as the presidential election in 2023 approaches. Actor and Big Brother Naija contestant Pere Egbi has arrived to tell the story of how the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reminds him of Barack Obama.

A few hours earlier, Pere Egbi released a statement his official Twitter account, in which he provided this narrative.

He referenced Pere Egbi’s initial tweet in his comments “I can’t help but compare Peter Obi to a young Barack Hussein Obama, who announced his candidacy for president in 2006 or 2007. Really, he didn’t get the credit he deserved. In fact, the majority of individuals took him to be a joke. His Inspirational Leadership, along with the fact that the public at the time was sick of the status quo and eager for change, made him a formidable political force “.

Below is an archived copy of the tweet with Pere Egbi’s initial comment;

Let’s hear from you, the highly respected readers, what you think of this post. Please share your thoughts in the space provided below.

Adigunlisky (

)