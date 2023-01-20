This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Remains A PDP Member, He Is Only Borrowing Labour Party For A Week- SDP Candidate, Adewole Adebayo

Shortly after kicking off his party’s presidential and governorship campaigns in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Adewole Adebayo, the presidential flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party was interviewed.

During the interview, SDP candidate stated that anytime he referenced the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that he was mentioning Peter Obi since he is only borrowing the Labour Party for one week. He continues to belong to the PDP.

According to him, “Peter Obi remains a PDP member, he is only borrowing labour party for a week“. The SDP candidate stated that Nigeria needs “new Nigerians, new politicians, new political parties, new set of journalists, and new law enforcement officers.”

“APC is a confused party, the SDP candidate said. Not in an offensive way, mind you. This is why they can continue to pretend they want to reform the government even if they are in control. PDP won’t change its ways, though. It proves they can never change if, after 16 years in power, they are still thuggish, dishonest, deceitful, and ridiculous”.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

