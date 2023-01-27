Peter Obi Refused to Borrow Money During His 8-Year Governorship of Anambra – Datti.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The recent comments by Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have stirred up quite a buzz in the Nigerian political landscape. Datti Baba-Ahmed said that Peter Obi was the governor of Anambra for eight years and didn’t borrow money in his state.

This statement has been met with awe and admiration, as it is a testament to the commitment and dedication of Peter Obi to the people of Anambra. Peter Obi’s stewardship of Anambra during his tenure as governor was characterized by fiscal prudence, good governance, and a commitment to providing essential services to the people of Anambra.

The fact that Peter Obi was able to manage the finances of Anambra state without resorting to borrowing money is a testament to his fiscal discipline and management skills. Peter Obi was able to maintain a balanced budget and provide essential services to the people of Anambra although all the other states in Nigeria were resorting to borrowing money to meet their obligations.

It is this kind of discipline and commitment to fiscal prudence that has now been applauded by Datti Baba-Ahmed. Datti Baba-Ahmed also noted that Nigeria is in a state of poverty, with people living in hunger, insecurity, and with limited access to basic services. Datti Baba-Ahmed’s remarks serve to highlight the stark contrast between the fiscal discipline of Peter Obi and the fiscal recklessness of the Nigerian government.

The money borrowed by Nigeria over the years, if used in a more productive manner as Peter Obi did in Anambra, could have been used to transform the nation and allete poverty. Datti Baba-Ahmed is right to point out that if Nigeria had followed the example set by Peter Obi, it would have been in a much better position today.

It is clear that Peter Obi’s example of fiscal discipline should be emulated by the Nigerian government and its leaders. The current leaders of Nigeria must take a page out of Peter Obi’s book and adopt a more disciplined approach to fiscal management. This would ensure that Nigeria can escape poverty, hunger, and insecurity, and progress to being a prosperous nation.

