Peter Obi Refused To Allow LP Or Any Party To Freely Campaign In Anambra When He was Governor-Soludo

The Governor of Anambra state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has come out to say that Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi did not allow other parties to freely campaign in Anambra state during presidential election periods while he was governor.

According to Soludo who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, he did not charge Peter Obi a penny for using government properties during his presidential campaign rallies in the state but when Obi was governor, he would often refuse to allow other parties to freely use the state government properties within the state. In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“The advertising agencies have come to Anambra and commended me for being the most tolerant governor with regards to free and fair electoral practices. It’s on record and everybody knows that I have twice granted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party to use government properties, government houses for his campaign without charging him a penny.”

“Nobody has done that even when Peter Obi was governor, he refused to allow Labour Party or any party freely campaign in Anambra state. He denied them even the venue that they paid for but I have allowed him twice, free of charge. Labour party did their campaign in Onitsha the other day and their billboards where everywhere.”

