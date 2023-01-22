Peter Obi Receives A Rousing Welcome As He Arrives At Labour Party Rally In Kano State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, received a rousing welcome at the party’s campaign rally in Kano State on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The Labour Party presidential campaign train landed in Kano State on Sunday. Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, were received by thousands of supporters.

The duo had a town hall meeting with the residents of the state, where they outlined their plans and visions for the country.

Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed later headed to Kano Pillars Stadium in the Sabongari area of Kano State.

The presidential candidate was welcomed to the venue by a jubilant crowd of supporters. Peter Obi waved at the crowd as they shouted his name.

The rally comes amid lingering crises in the state chapter of the Labour Party. Some party bigwigs boycotted the event due to their non-inclusion. They also accused the party of appointing a non-indigene as mobilizer for Kano State.

