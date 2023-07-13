Peter Obi Reacts To The Ongoing Sit-At-Home Order In South-East, Says It Must Be Nipped In The Bud

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has reacted to the rising insecurity in the North Central and the South East geopolitical zones of the country.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Peter Obi said; “The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East are all becoming very worrisome.”

He added; “The violent attacks in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau lately took a new twist with high records of kidnapping, arson, and loss of human lives. According to the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report, over 1230 Nigerians were killed.”

He stated further; “79 of them security operatives, with over 600 abductions in the first quarter of this year alone. With what has been happening in the North Central and Zamfara state lately the figure as of today will be mind-boggling even far more than the deaths recorded in Russia/Ukraine ongoing Carnage”

He noted; “Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East region over the Sit-at-Home directive purported to be coming from the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive. What is going on in the South East therefore is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike.”

