Peter Obi Reacts To The Naira Redesign And The Ongoing Swapping Of The Old Naira Notes For New Ones

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has reacted to the naira redesign and ongoing cash swap in the country. It should be noted that with just a few days until the deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes for new ones, citizens in the country have been facing hardship in getting the new naira notes, which still seem scarce in banks.

In a tweet his verified Twitter handle, Obi wrote, “The currency redesign is not peculiar to Nigeria.” It is an exercise that comes with some inconvenience and pain, but it has significant long-term economic and social benefits. “Even though there are improvements that can be made,”

“I urge Nigerians to bear with the CBN and Federal Government with the hope that the general populace and Nigeria will harvest the gains that will come with the reforms.” “We equally implore the CBN and the banks to expedite efforts to make the new currency available to small depositors and the unbanked in order to reduce the pains of my fellow Nigerians, especially the underprivileged and those living far away from banks in the rural areas.”

Share your thoughts on this information.

Source: Twitter.

Euphoric (

)