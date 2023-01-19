NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts To The Energizing Crowd At His Presidential Rally In Minna, Niger State

His Excellency the former Executive Governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi has taken to his social media page and reacted to the energizing crowd that attended his presidential campaign rally in Minna, Niger state.

According to the statement from the official Twitter handles Peter Obi, he states that “What an awesome and energizing crowd in Minna. I am grateful and delighted to be here.

While in Niger state for the labour party presidential rally, Peter Obi held an interactive meeting with the women and also met with the traditional rulers in the state before processing to the venue of his rally.

Peter Obi’s campaign rally in Niger state is coming barely a day after holding his rally in Kaduna state ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Below are the pictures of the Energizing crowd that attended the labour party presidential rally in Minna, Niger state

