Peter Obi Reacts To The Edited Image Of Him, Datti And Different Tribes In Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the edited Image of him, Datti and different tribes in Nigeria.

About 6 hours ago, Peter Obi reacted to the edited Image of him, Datti and Different tribes in Nigeria. He took to his Instagram page and shared the the edited image, in the photo, it showed moment Obi and Datti were standing in the middle and were surrounded by different tribes dressed in their different traditional attire. The edited image also showed a man in a wheelchair, a man praying, a lady dancing and about six children were in the image.

After Peter Obi saw the edited image, he shared it on his Instagram page acknowledged who edited the image, reacted and said Bravo to Julie Chiemerie for this subliminal introspective and desegregating, yet holistic rendition of a new and possible Nigeria. Nigerian morning will soon come, he said. What are your thoughts on this?

Content created and supplied by: Gist_Plug (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-19 17:04:05