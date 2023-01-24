Peter Obi Reacts To The Beheading Of Chris Ohizu In Imo State By Unknown Gunmen

The people of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state were recently thrown into shock after some unknown Gunmen who kidnapped the local government chairman, Christopher Ohizu on Thursday night, 19th of January 2023, released a video tape showing the beheading of the politician at an undisclosed location.

According to the report, the daredevils shared the video of the dastard act on the WhatsApp Status of the deceased.

The death of the Politician which has sparked outrage among Nigerians, especially the people in the South East, has also caught the attention of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, who recently condemned the the gruesome act on his social media page.

Taking to his Twitter page, Peter Obi condemned the killing while pointing that Insecurity is one of the raging issues that need to be addressed urgently. He also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased.

In his words, he wrote: “I condemn the gruesome killing of Christopher Ohizu, the Ideato North LGA chairman. Things like these ought not to happen. Insecurity remains a cause of concern. I commiserate with the IMSG and the family of the deceased.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

