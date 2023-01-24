Peter Obi Reacts To The Beheading Of Chris Ohizu In Imo State By Unknown Gunmen.

The local government chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area in Imo State, Christopher Ohizu, was abducted on January 19, 2023, on Thursday night. On January 20, 2023, unknown gunmen released a videotape showing the politician being beheaded at an undisclosed location, shocking the community.

The allegation claims that the daredevils posted a video of the wicked deed on the deceased’s WhatsApp Status.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate recently denounced the heinous conduct on his social media page in response to the killing of the politician, which has outraged Nigerians, particularly those in the South East.

Peter Obi denounced the murder on his Twitter page while highlighting Insecurity as one of the critical problems that have to be resolved. He also expressed his condolences to the deceased’s relatives.

He commented as follows: “I condemn the gruesome killing of Christopher Ohizu, the Ideato North LGA chairman. Things like these ought not to happen. Insecurity remains a cause of concern. I commiserate with the IMSG and the family of the deceased.”

