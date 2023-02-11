This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Reacts to the Attack on his Labour Party supporters in Lagos state.

A recent report by Channels Television, reveals that some labour party supporters were attacked and injured in Lagos by some unidentified thug members.

While reacting to the above statement, the Labour party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has reacted to the above incident with his supporters.

Mr. Peter Obi condemned the attacks via his official Twitter page, As we go into the final stretch for the 2023 elections, I call on all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation or tendency, to eschew violence.

I condemn any form of violence and political thuggery, and especially the incessant attacks on my Obidient supporters, Peter Obi says.

The labour party presidential candidate also calls on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly. Our civic space must not shrink further, Mr. Peter Obi says.

Source: Official Twitter account of Peter Obi and Channels Television.

