Peter Obi Reacts To Speculations That He Won’t Get Enough Votes From The North

Speaking during a recent interview, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has responded to speculations by some people that he won’t get enough vote from the North.

In response to the allegation, Peter Obi said all they (some northern elites) have been doing to the Northerners in the past was to subject them to poverty so as to enable them win. He said they used religion and ethnicity but it didn’t work. He says election shouldn’t be about religion, adding that he respects the diversity of Nigeria and so he’ll respect every religion.

Responding to those that said he won’t get votes in the North, Peter Obi said “Because all they’ve been doing is to contrive all those things that make them in the past, win and subject them to poverty. Talk about their religion, talk about the ethnicity, but they’ve seen that it didn’t work because they’re poorer despite the fact that they followed them like and I’m saying to them, election should not be around religion”

