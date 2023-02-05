Peter Obi Reacts To Naira Scarcity After Soldiers Allegedly Shoot Protesters In Ibadan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted to the issue of the naira redesign following the unrest that surfaced in Ibadan on Saturday

It is no longer news that there have different protests over the scarcity of the newly redesigned across many states

Nowadays, people are lamenting how difficult it is to get both the old and the new currencies. On Saturday, the issue turned bloody after Military men were deployed to the scene of a protest in Oyo state to restore normalcy. During the exercise, one person reportedly feared dead, and many other injured persons were recorded at the scene

Reacting to the event, the labor party presidential aspirant said the issue of the naira redesign is not peculiar to Nigeria

In a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Sunday, peter obi said the policy is an exercise that comes with some inconvenience and pain but it has significant long-term economic and social benefits

In the post, the former governor of Anambra state urged Nigerians to bear with the central bank of Nigeria and the federal government with the hope that the general populace will harvest the gains that will come with the reforms

Lastly, he called on the central bank of Nigeria and other banks to ensure that the newly printed notes and made to be in circulation for public use so that the pains of Nigeria can be reduced

