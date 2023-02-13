This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Reacts To Logistics Contract Between INEC & MC Oluomo, Tells Them What To Do.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has reacted to the Logistics Contract between the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Musiliu Akinsanya who is popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Reacting to the contract, Peter Gregory Obi demanded for the total cancellation of the contract. He said this on Monday during a Press Conference in Abuja, which was orchestrated by his Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Speaking at the event, Peter Gregory Obi said that rumours had emerged that INEC sought for the services of MC Oluomo, for the distribution of sensitive election materials for the forthcoming Presidential election.

Recall that MC Oluomo is the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee Chairman and, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and a known loyalist of the presidential candidate of the APC.

Osuntokun said, “We initially took the allegation with a pinch of salt, believing that INEC was conscious of red lines in these elections and that common sense and logic would not permit such arbitrariness.

“However, as days passed by, it became clear to us, that the news report was correct, especially as the explanation given by Mr Festus Okoye INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, does not go far enough in refuting this association.

“This partisan and provocative action by INEC, in entrusting the conveyance of election materials into the hands of agents of an interested political party in Lagos State, is reprehensible and unprecedented in the annals of Nigeria’s electoral and political history.”

Obi, therefore, demanded an immediate cancellation of the logistics contract entered into, between INEC and the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee headed by MC Oluomo.

SOURCE: DAILY TRUST.

Content created and supplied by: DrPlatosocrates (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Reacts #Logistics #Contract #INEC #Oluomo #TellsPeter Obi Reacts To Logistics Contract Between INEC & MC Oluomo, Tells Them What To Do. Publish on 2023-02-13 20:57:08