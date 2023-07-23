NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts To Hotel Worker That RETURNED Lost $70, 000, Says She Deserves National Honour

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, commended the honesty and integrity of Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a staff member of Eko Hotel and Suites, who returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos. He expressed his admiration for her actions, especially in a time of hardship and moral decadence in society.

Peter Obi emphasized the importance of celebrating individuals like Ngozi Mary and Teacher Akeem Badru, who won the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, as they exemplify the values of honesty and dedication that should be celebrated in the country. He expressed his frustration with the current trend of honoring individuals who have negatively impacted the nation and advocated for a change in this approach.

According to Peter Obi, in the New Nigeria that they desire, individuals like Ngozi Mary and Akeem Badru would be the ones celebrated and given national honors and awards for their positive contributions to society. He believes that a New Nigeria is possible, where integrity, honesty, and dedication are recognized and celebrated.

