Peter Obi reacts to his wife’s visit to Jigawa State

The Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi took to his Facebook page on Monday to share photos of his wife and the wife of his Vice Presidential candidate.

He said that the two women were in Jigawa state to meet women and civil organizations to campaign. Peter Obi and his Vice Presidential candidate later arrived in the same state where they held campaigns.

The spouses of presidential aspirants play a significant role in helping their husbands gain more support in elections. Like her counterpart in other dominant political party, Mrs Obi dressed in a typical northern attire. She arrived Jigawa state in the company of Mrs Datti-Baba Ahmed.

They have been on the campaign trail since the electioneering campaigns began and they are trying to gather more support for their spuses ahead of the Fedruary 23rd general elections.

For fans of Mr Peter Obi, they think it is welcome development to see their preferred candidate campaign in the north where most votes will come from.

