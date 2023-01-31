NEWS

Peter Obi reacts to his wife’s visit to Jigawa State

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 56 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi reacts to his wife’s visit to Jigawa State

The Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi took to his Facebook page on Monday to share photos of his wife and the wife of his Vice Presidential candidate.

He said that the two women were in Jigawa state to meet women and civil organizations to campaign. Peter Obi and his Vice Presidential candidate later arrived in the same state where they held campaigns.

The spouses of presidential aspirants play a significant role in helping their husbands gain more support in elections. Like her counterpart in other dominant political party, Mrs Obi dressed in a typical northern attire. She arrived Jigawa state in the company of Mrs Datti-Baba Ahmed.

They have been on the campaign trail since the electioneering campaigns began and they are trying to gather more support for their spuses ahead of the Fedruary 23rd general elections.

For fans of Mr Peter Obi, they think it is welcome development to see their preferred candidate campaign in the north where most votes will come from.

Content created and supplied by: Getfoundonlineng (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #reacts #wifes #visit #Jigawa #StatePeter Obi reacts to his wife’s visit to Jigawa State Publish on 2023-01-31 06:50:49



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 56 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today Headlines:FG Backs US Visa Ban On Election Riggers;Tinubu Promises To End Insecurity

7 mins ago

Bola Tinubu Reacts As Crowd Attend His Campaign Rally In Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

16 mins ago

Court dismisses ex-presidential candidate’s suit seeking Buhari’s sack

23 mins ago

Photos As Peter Obi Hosts The EU Election Observation Mission To Nigeria, Led By Mr. Thomos Boserup

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button