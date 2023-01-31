Peter Obi Reacts To His Reception In Jigawa State For His Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about 25 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will govern the country after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi took his campaign train to Jigawa state.

While in Jigawa state yesterday, the former Anambra state governor visited the Emir Palace along with his entourage before they proceeded to the venue of the campaign rally.

Obi and Datti were received by Mammoth Crowd at the venue. While delivering his campaign speech, Mr Peter Obi promised to carry the northerners along if elected. He also said he will not run a government where people will be divided.

Reacting over his reception through his Facebook page, Obi said he was greatful for the support given to him by the people of Jigawa state.

“Thank you Jigawa State for your very Obidient support today. You all made it a huge success. I am grateful!” Obi posted on his Facebook page.

