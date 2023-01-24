NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts To Gruesome Killing Of Imo LG Boss, Ohizu

Peter Obi Reacts To Gruesome Killing Of Imo LG Boss, Ohizu

Ohizu’s captors are said to have beheaded him after receiving a ransom payment of N6 million, according to reports. The gunmen vowed there would be no election in Nigeria in a video that was published online on Sunday.c According to a local government source who talked with Punch, Ohizu’s murderers used his phone to upload videos of the beheading to his WhatsApp status.

The single administrator has been beheaded, according to the source. On Sunday, we watched videos of him being beheaded. On WhatsApp, his killer uploaded it using a phone. That is how word spread that he had been beheaded.

The LP candidate responded to the murder by denouncing it on his verified Twitter page and expressing sympathy to the victim’s family. The former governor of Anambra remarked that such events shouldn’t occur and that the Southeast’s continued insecurity is of worry.

He Said:

I condemn Christopher Ohizu’s horrific murder, who served as the chairman of Ideato North LGA. These types of events should not occur. Security concerns are still present. I offer my condolences to the IMSG and the departed person’s family.”

