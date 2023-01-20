Peter Obi Reacts To Bukola Saraki’s Claim That It Will Be Dangerous If He Becomes The President

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi has finally reacted to the words of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki about his Presidential ambitions. If you would recall that Saraki stated in an Arise Tv interview that it will be dangerous if Peter Obi becomes the President. Saraki who explained that from practical experience, a President will not be able to effect change without having the majority in the House of Assembly.

Peter Obi in response to this has set the record straight that as a former Anambra state governor, he never had any support from the state House of Assembly. He explained that he had no member in the house but still they make sure governance is about the people. According to him, politicians who make transactional politics have problems in dealing with the House of Assembly in this case.

He said, ”I have been in that position as governor of Anambra state and I did not have one house member from my party. There are 30 vs 30 from other two parties. I didn’t have a local government chairman. I didn’t have people in the National assembly and I served the state. It is only when you play transactional politics that you are worried about this.

The Senate President right now is not safe in his village, and so are the house of reps members. All what people want is who will do the right thing and governance must be taken to the public. Everything has to be transparent to the people, we don’t need to have House members because the Nigerian people will decide who’s right or wrong.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

