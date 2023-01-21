Peter Obi Reacts To Bukola Saraki Claim. See This

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party’s presidential nominee Peter Gregory Obi has responded to former Senate President Bukola Saraki’s criticism of his candidacy for president. To refresh your memory, Saraki warned of impending danger should Peter Obi be elected president during an interview broadcast on Arise Tv. Saraki, speaking from experience, said that the President cannot make changes without the support of a majority in the House of Representatives.

Anambra state’s former governor Peter Obi has responded by correcting the record and saying that he was never backed by the state legislature. He stated that even though he did not have a representative in the house, the people were still the focus of government. He claims that lawmakers engaged in transactional politics will find it difficult to work with the Assembly.

When asked about his time as governor of Anambra state, he stated, “I had been in that position and I did not have one house member from my party.” The other two groups each have 30 people. When I was mayor, I lacked a chairman. When I was serving the state, I didn’t have any connections in the National assembly. In a game of transactional politics, this is a legitimate concern.

The village of the Senate President and other members of the House of Representatives is currently in danger. Everyone just wants someone to do the right thing, so power must be given to the people. We don’t need House members in Nigeria because the people would decide who is right and who is wrong if everything is open and accessible to them.

Adigunlisky (

)