Peter Obi Reacts To Attack On Labour Party Supporters By Hoodlums In TBS, Lagos

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the attack on Labour Party supporters at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Saturday, the 11th of February, 2023.

Peter Obi condemned the attack at the Labour Party’s Lagos rally saying that a civic place must not be shrunk. He called on security agencies to protect the fundamental human rights of the citizens, adding that people should be able to exercise their freedom of speech and be able to assemble in peace.

“I condemn any form of violence and political thuggery; and especially the incessant attacks on my Obidient supporters.

“I call on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly. Our civic space must not shrink further,” Peter Obi said.

Recall that the Labour Party supports were reported to have been attacked by suspected hoodlums at the Lagos rally on Saturday. The attackers were said to have been armed with machetes, guns and other harmful objects.

In videos that surfaced on the internet, some people suspected to be Peter Obi’s supporters are seen with bruises on their body, and medical practitioners can also be seen attending to people who were injured in the attack.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, said that the police had commenced investigations into the attack and witnesses were helping police with relevant information.

He also stated that four persons were injured as he described the attack as “regrettable”.

