Peter Obi Reacts Over The Death Of Oyibo Chukwu The Senatorial Candidate Of The Labour Party

The former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming February 25th general election, Peter Obi has reacted over the death of the Enugu East Senatorial Candidate of Labour Party Barrister Oyibo Chukwu

Peter Obi has expressed sadness over the death of Barrister Oyibo Chukwu his verified twitter handle

Peter Obi urged security agencies across the country to fish out and bring to book the perpetrators of this crime and ensure that Nigerians freely exercise their civic duties without intimidation

In a statement Peter Obi released: “I received with deep shock and sadness, the news of painful killing of Barr Oyibo Chukwu, Senatorial Candidate of Labour Party, for Enugu East Senatorial Zone

“Enough of the killings, now is time for healing. I sincerely condole with the bereaved family, the Enugu East Senatorial Zone and our dear Labour Party family, for this painful loss. I call on the law enforcement agents to fish out and bring to book

“The perpetrators of this crime, and ensure that Nigerians freely exercise their civic duties without intimidation

