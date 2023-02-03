NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts Over Mammoth Crowd That Trooped Out For His Campaign Rally In Kebbi State

With exactly 22 days before Nigerian eligible voters proceed to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate ahead of February 25th presidential poll, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Kebbi state as he continues his political engagement in the northern region. 

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor was recently in Sokoto, Jigawa, and Kano state for his rally. 

While in Kebbi state yesterday, there was a large number of supporters that came out for the rally. 

Reacting over the warm reception and the crowd that he pulled in Kebbi Obi took to his Facebook page to express his appreciation. 

He stated that the crowd was awesome and that he appreciate the love shown to him. 

Hear him “Kebbi State Rally! What an awesome gathering. Thanks Kebbi for your show of love and affirmation that a new Nigeria is POssible.” he posted on Facebook.

