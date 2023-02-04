Peter Obi Reacts Over Mammoth Crowd That Trooped Out For His Campaign In Ogun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 21 days before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Ogun State in continuation of his political engagement.

The former Anambra state governor was accompanied by PA Adebanjo as well as other dignitaries.

During the campaign rally, Pa Ayo Adebanjo delivered his campaign speech and why the residents should give him a chance.

Reacting over the crowd that trooped out for the rally in Ogun State, Mr Peter Obi took to his Facebook page to render his appreciation.

He specifically thanked Pa Ayo for coming out for his rally.

Hear him “The Ogun State Rally was simply awesome; it was further buoyed by the presence of PA Adebanjo. We are eternally grateful.” Mr Peter Obi posted on his Facebook page.

