NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts Over His Reception In Maiduguri Today

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 58 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Reacts Over His Reception In Maiduguri Today

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Maiduguri as he continue to solicit for votes across the country. 

Mr Peter Obi was accompanied by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the national chairman of the party, prof Pat Utomi as well as other important members of the party. 

During his visit to Maiduguri today, the former Anambra state governor visited the Emir Palace where he held discussions with the him regarding his plans. 

Mr Obi also held a Townhall meeting with women in the state. 

Reacting over his reception today, Mr Peter Obi took to his Facebook page thank the people for coming out in large number for his rally. He further said he is happy with the hospitality given to him.

“I enjoyed my interactions with the great people of Borno State, and I am grateful for their hospitality.” Obi posted.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #Reacts #Reception #Maiduguri #TodayPeter Obi Reacts Over His Reception In Maiduguri Today Publish on 2023-01-28 20:38:11



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 58 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

APC PCC member, youth leaders, others defect to PDP in Delta

2 mins ago

Naira redesign: I support CBN’s cashless policy; less cash, not NO CASH— Kinsley Moghalu reacts

11 mins ago

The Sacrifice That APC Made That Was Difficult For Us In Our Party- Seyi Makinde Reveals

12 mins ago

Buhari 12 Million Votes Are Vested In One Person – Hannatu Musawa

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button