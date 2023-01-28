Peter Obi Reacts Over His Reception In Maiduguri Today

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Maiduguri as he continue to solicit for votes across the country.

Mr Peter Obi was accompanied by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the national chairman of the party, prof Pat Utomi as well as other important members of the party.

During his visit to Maiduguri today, the former Anambra state governor visited the Emir Palace where he held discussions with the him regarding his plans.

Mr Obi also held a Townhall meeting with women in the state.

Reacting over his reception today, Mr Peter Obi took to his Facebook page thank the people for coming out in large number for his rally. He further said he is happy with the hospitality given to him.

“I enjoyed my interactions with the great people of Borno State, and I am grateful for their hospitality.” Obi posted.

