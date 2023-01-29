Peter Obi Reacts As SS2 Student Presents Him A Cash Gift After A Meeting In Portharcout

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Gregory Obi, a candidate for president of the Labor Party, has responded to a high schooler’s donation to his campaign, made following a business meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday.

We must remember that on Saturday, after he left the Borno campaign ground, he went straight to the meeting.

At the business gathering, he detailed his strategies for both established and aspiring entrepreneurs.

But after their meeting, a young lady named Mrs. Chizzy Ebube Balogun decided to financially compensate him for his valuable advice.

She showed her gratitude by giving him cash, which was likely concealed in a brown package, as seen in the now-viral photo from the event.

Please take a look at the image below.

Peter obi took the time to thank her for her thoughtfulness and tell her how much he values the gift she gave him.

She was held up as a model of morality, he said.

