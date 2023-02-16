Peter Obi Reacts As Mammoth Crowd Trooped Out To Welcome Him In Edo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi Visited Edo state in another round of campaign.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor has visited the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital.

Mr Peter Obi pulled large crowd of people in most of the states he visited. However, as we gradually approach the 2023 presidential election which is scheduled to hold on 25th February 2023, Mr Peter Obi is taking time to put finishing touches on his campaign.

While in Edo State, Mr Peter Obi engaged some parts of the state that he was unable to cover during his first visit.

Reacting over his reception in Edo state today, Mr Peter Obi took to his Facebook page on Wednesday to thank the people for coming out in large number.

“It was a pleasure to return to Edo State, I wish to express my immense gratitude to the Ekpoma Obidients. Thank you all for your very gracious and warm reception.” Obi posted on Facebook.

Enecheojo (

)