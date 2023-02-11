Peter Obi Reacts As Mammoth Crowd Came Out To Welcome Him At Alaba International Market

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than 3 weeks into the February 25th Presidential election, it appears that most of the presidential candidates are racing against time to appeal to the electorates why they should vote for them. Earlier today, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi started his campaign train from the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos amidst fanfare while a mammoth crowd of his supporters were seen singing and dancing. Today’s Lagos LP presidential Mega Rally would finally bring to an end Obi’s campaign tour after successfully touring 36 other states including the Federal Capital, Abuja.

According to several pictures and videos spreading across social media, Obi was seen waving to the crowd from the roof of a black SUV jeep as his convoy drove to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), the venue where the main rally would take place.

While reacting through his verified Twitter handle, Obi expressed appreciation over the reception he received at the Alaba International Market while also wondering how it would be at TBS where the mega rally will be taking place.

Austinwords (

)