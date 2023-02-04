Peter Obi Reacts As Large Crowd Of Supporters Attend His Campaign Rally In Ebonyi State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has reacted after a large crowd of supporters trooped out to attend his campaign rally in Ebonyi state on Friday.

The former Anambra state governor who has been moving from state to state across the country seeking support for his candidacy, was received by a large number of supporters who came out to support him in the south-eastern state.

Photo credit: Peter Obi |Twitter|

As seen in the photo above, the venue which was used for the campaign rally, was filled with a lot of people who are in support of his campaign. This is why Peter Obi took to his Twitter handle a couple of hours ago, to appreciate the good people of Ebonyi state for coming out in large number to support his campaign.

While appreciating them for the support, Peter Obi admitted that he felt their pulsation, love, passion and their commitment to doing what is right.

“Thank you Ebonyi! You rose majestically and lifted well beyond your weight. I felt the pulsation, the passion, the love, and the deep desire to do the right thing. I salute you all! We move.” He wrote.

