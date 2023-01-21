Peter Obi Reacts As He Shares A Comprehensive Video Of Obidients At His Rally In The Last Few Months

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, the former executive Governor of Anambra state and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi took to his social media page and reacted as he post a comprehensive video of his supporters popularly known as Obidients at his presidential campaign rally across Nigeria in the last few months.

While sharing the video, he states that “This is how far we the Obidents have come in the last few months, we are almost at the end of the road, let’s keep striving.

He also said that a new Nigeria is possible if the Nigerian vote for the right candidate.

In the past few months, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi with his presidential campaign team has been moving from one state to another to campaign and also seek the votes of Nigerian ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Below is the link to watch the video on the official Twitter handle of Peter Obi

https://mobile.twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1616696087217152001/mediaviewer

